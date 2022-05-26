Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $268,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $107.62 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

