CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,107,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

