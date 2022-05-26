CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

CCCS stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.10.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. Research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $57,107,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.