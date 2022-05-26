Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 5,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

