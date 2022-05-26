Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $85.31, but opened at $82.50. Bank of America now has a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. Centene shares last traded at $82.75, with a volume of 15,851 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

