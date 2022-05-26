Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to post sales of $62.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.39 million and the highest is $62.90 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $62.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $252.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.36 million to $252.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $278.37 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $279.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,852,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. 106,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,183. The stock has a market cap of $660.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

