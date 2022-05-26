Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.26

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 12524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Central Securities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its holdings in Central Securities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)
