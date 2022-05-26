Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.26

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 12524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Central Securities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its holdings in Central Securities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

