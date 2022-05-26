CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.15) price objective on the stock.

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.56) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.43. The company has a market cap of £357.94 million and a P/E ratio of -95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.62 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.94).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

