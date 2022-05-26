CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.15) price objective on the stock.
CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.56) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.43. The company has a market cap of £357.94 million and a P/E ratio of -95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.62 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.94).
CentralNic Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.