Centrifuge (CFG) One Day Volume Tops $139,471.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $55.66 million and $139,471.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,502.57 or 0.52261061 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00493385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

