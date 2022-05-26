Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.83

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.83 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 69,789 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.82.

In other news, insider Trevor Brown bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,041.78).

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

