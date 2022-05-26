Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Acquires $49,728.00 in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

