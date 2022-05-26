Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.47

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 450508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$884.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.