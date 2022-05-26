Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,399,901. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,653,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,556,000.

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $100.28. 55,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $102.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

