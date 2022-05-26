Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 423,608 shares.The stock last traded at $13.89 and had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $759.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.10.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

