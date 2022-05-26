Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.40

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 10492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CJEWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

