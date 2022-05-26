Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $216.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.44.

CB opened at $207.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.47 and a 200 day moving average of $201.21. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

