Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

