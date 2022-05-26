Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. 1,050,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.