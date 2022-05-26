Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,542 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ciena by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ciena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

