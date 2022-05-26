Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.33

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Several research firms have commented on CMPR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cimpress by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

