Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,127,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.09.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 54,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

