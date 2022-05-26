Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.23. Citigroup posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 487,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,609,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

