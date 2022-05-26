ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 95,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 331,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 115,884 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,142,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after purchasing an additional 978,425 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,562,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 463,100 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 209,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

