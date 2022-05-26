ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 25.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a market cap of $630.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

