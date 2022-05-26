ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 703.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,831 shares of company stock worth $8,292,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

