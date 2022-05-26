ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 29.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $106.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

