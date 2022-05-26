ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.