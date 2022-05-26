ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 18,630 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Open Text by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

