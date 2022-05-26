Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $72,809,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

NYSE DE opened at $342.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.14 and its 200-day moving average is $376.86. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

