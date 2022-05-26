Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 1,308 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $3,439,606. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

