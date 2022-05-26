Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 561 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

