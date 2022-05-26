Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 984 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cintas by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $367.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.70. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $345.33 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

