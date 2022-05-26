Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

FCG opened at $27.33 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

