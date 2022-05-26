Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $99.08 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

