Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $473,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

