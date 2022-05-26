Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $223,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.02. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.