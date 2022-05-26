Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.31 and a one year high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

