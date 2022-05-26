Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 288,846 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,846 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119,654 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVO opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.71 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

