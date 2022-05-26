Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 5,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 292,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Clarus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Clarus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Clarus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

