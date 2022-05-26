Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $347.20. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,207. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $327.06 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

