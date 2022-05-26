Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 2,980 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,315,000 after acquiring an additional 499,990 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,014. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

