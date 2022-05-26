Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 844 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.68. 11,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $130.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

