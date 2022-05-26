Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 333,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,360,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.