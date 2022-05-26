Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 227.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.13 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.