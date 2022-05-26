Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 579.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,140,000 after acquiring an additional 396,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 406,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,702,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

