Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

