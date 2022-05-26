Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Novartis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 47.7% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

