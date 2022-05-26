Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $9.77 on Thursday, reaching $324.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

