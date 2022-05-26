Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 355,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,900,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

