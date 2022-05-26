Clough Capital Partners L P Grows Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Arvinas makes up approximately 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,177. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. 409,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.